Rs 220 Crore Released for J&K Panchayats

Over 7.4 lakh Panchayat stakeholders trained

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, June 4: Jammu and Kashmir has received a cumulative Rs 220 crore under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) between 2022-23 and 2025-26, while more than 7.4 lakh elected representatives, officials and other Panchayati Raj stakeholders have been trained under the centrally sponsored scheme, according to data released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The figures, contained in the report by Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India’s State/UT-wise status report show that J&K received Rs 40 crore in 2022-23, Rs 65 crore in 2023-24, Rs 65 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 50 crore in 2025-26, taking the total release during the four-year period to Rs 220 crore.

The report further reveals that Jammu and Kashmir recorded a significant training activity under RGSA. A total of 2,84,138 participants were trained in 2022-23, followed by 3,50,026 in 2023-24. Another 82,534 stakeholders received training in 2024-25, while 24,439 were trained during 2025-26 up to December 31.

Overall, 7,41,137 participants have been trained in the Union Territory since the launch of the revamped scheme in 2022-23.

The Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj aimed at strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions through capacity building, training, institutional development and improved local governance.

The revamped scheme was being implemented from April 2022 to March 2026 with a focus on empowering elected representatives, enhancing grassroots governance and promoting technology-driven service delivery in rural areas.

According to the Ministry’s data, Jammu and Kashmir remained among the better-performing Union Territories in terms of both fund utilization support and capacity-building outreach, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen local self-governance institutions across rural areas.