PDD Wins National Recognition for Solar Scheme

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 04: Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD) has achieved a significant milestone in the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, securing 2nd position (First Runner-Up) in the country for the month of May 2026 for RTS Applications, Installations and Inspections.

The award was conferred by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, during the national event “2 years of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana” held at New Delhi.

The award, on behalf of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir was received by Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

The prestigious recognition reflects the collective efforts of the J&K Power Development Department, DISCOMs (KPDCL & JPDCL), field functionaries, district administrations, empanelled vendors and consumers in advancing the objectives of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana across the Union Territory.

The Government of India’s flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide rooftop solar systems to one crore households across the country within a three-year implementation period from April 2024 to March 2027.

In the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, although the scheme gained momentum slightly later, with on-ground implementation commencing in July 2024, rooftop solar adoption has witnessed a consistent upward trajectory since its launch. The growing public response reflects increasing awareness of renewable energy benefits and the attractiveness of the financial incentives available under the scheme.

As of date, a total of 98,601 applications have been registered on the National Portal from J&K, comprising 29,402 applications under Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and 69,184 applications under Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL). Against these registrations, 33,987 rooftop solar installations have been successfully commissioned, including 12,730 installations in the Jammu region and 21,255 installations in the Kashmir region. The increasing deployment of rooftop solar systems has resulted in the addition of 121.61 MW of renewable energy generation capacity across the Union Territory, with 44.68 MW contributed by JPDCL and 76.92 MW by KPDCL.

This significant capacity addition is expected to contribute substantially towards reducing dependence on conventional power sources while promoting sustainable energy generation at the consumer level.

A key feature of PM Surya Ghar Yojana is the availability of affordable bank financing, with loan facilities offered at interest rates as low as 6 percent. In Jammu & Kashmir, J&K Bank has emerged as the principal financing institution supporting the scheme.

A total of 45,321 loan applications have been received under the scheme, out of which 27,075 applications have already been sanctioned/disbursed.

Simultaneously, vendor participation under the scheme has expanded considerably. Out of approximately 900 vendors registered nationally on the PM Surya Ghar portal, Jammu & Kashmir presently has over 300 active State-level empanelled vendors.

The rooftop solar programme in Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed remarkable growth over the past year. Compared to May 2025, the Union Territory recorded an impressive 77% increase in rooftop solar installations, reflecting the growing confidence of consumers and adoption of green energy under PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, the J&K Power Development Department conveyed its heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for recognizing the achievements of the Union Territory. The Department reaffirmed its commitment towards the successful implementation of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and towards achieving the larger national objective of promoting clean, affordable and sustainable energy.