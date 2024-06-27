“President’s address presented roadmap of progress, good governance” PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both the House of Parliament presented a roadmap of progress and good governance.

PM Modi shared a post on X and called the President’s address comprehensive adding that it covered the strides India has been making and also the potential that lies ahead.

“Rashtrapati Ji’s address to both Houses of Parliament was comprehensive and presented a roadmap of progress and good governance. It covered the strides India has been making and also the potential that lies ahead. Her address also mentioned some of the major challenges we have to collectively overcome to ensure a qualitative change in the lives of our citizens,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said that the President gave a message of solidarity, of taking the country forward and how can we make it a developed country by 2047.

“It’s a very good, positive message and it’s a special occasion. The President gave us a message of solidarity, of taking the country forward and how can we make it a developed country by 2047. There’s a clear vision and a clear path that she laid down. Our democratic institutions are strong. We take pride in them. We have faith in them,” he said.

“She spoke about the excellent role the Election Commission has played, the way common people have come out and voted, the way women have decided their future by coming and voting for a government and a representative of their choice,” the Union Minister added.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “President’s Address mentions the decisions of the government. The new schemes will come through the Budget but there is no meaning in the Opposition criticising it. President’s Address was good…There is no fact in the allegations of the Opposition.”

Earlier, President Murmu on Thursday assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

“A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country,” she said.

“In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget,” President Murmu added.

In her address to the Parliament, the President said that the government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy.

“The resolve to Reform, Perform and Transform has made India the fastest-growing economy in the world today. In 10 years, India has risen from the 11th largest economy to the fifth largest. From the year 2021 to the year 2024, India has grown at an average rate of 8 per cent,” she said.

“Despite a pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, India has been able to achieve this growth rate. This became possible due to the reforms and decisions taken in the national interest in the last 10 years. Today, India contributes to 15 per cent of the global growth. My Government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world,” the President added. (ANI)