Post polling, INDI Alliance on ventilator: Tarun Chugh

Agencies
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said after the polling in the entire country the INDI block has come on ventilator whereas the Modi-led BJP is on accelerator.

In a scathing attack on false optimism that the INDI alliance has been harbouring Chugh said the bubble will burst soon.

He said the entire country has reaffirmed it’s faith and trust in the welfare schemes and policies of the Modi government.

The opposition misleading propaganda stands debunked by voters and after the election results are declared the nation will enter a new era of development and progress.(KNS)

