Police suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hand behind terror attack in Reasi

ANI
2 Min Read
Reasi, June 10 (ANI): 10 people died as a bus carrying pilgrims lost its control and fell into a gorge following an alleged terror attack, in Reasi on Monday. Indian Army conducting a search operation in the area. (ANI Photo)

In a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of nine pilgrims, the Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack on a bus Reasi district.

Deputy Inspector General of Udhampur Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, provided an update on the investigation.

While speaking to ANI, DIG Udhampur, Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, “We have launched searches, following the leads which we have regarding the terror attack. 11 of our teams are active. All the forces are operating jointly…We have called a lot of people for questioning. “As per the eyewitnesses we came to know that two terrorists were there but as per our analysis two to three terrorists must have been involved in this attack. We have called a lot of people for questioning. As far as analysis till now, we see Lashkar’s hand”.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area”.

Detailing about the attack incident that took place at around 06.10 pm on Sunday, the SSP Sharma said that the militants fired upon the bus yesterday.

“Nine people are reportedly feared dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals,” she said.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

The bus, coming from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm on Sunday, when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

Following the attack, the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the gorge killing at least nine people and leaving over 30 injured, the officials said. (ANI)

