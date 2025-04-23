Baramulla unites to condemn killing of tourists in Pahalgam; holds protest march

a strong display of unity and collective grief, members of civil society, traders’ federation, transport Association, staff members from Government offices, and concerned citizens of Baramulla today gathered together and participated in a protest march condemning the tragic killing of tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The march witnessed massive public participation with people from all walks of life gathered in solidarity, holding placards and banners expressing their anguish and support for the victims and their families.

With firm determination, the participants urged the authorities to swiftly identify and bring to justice those responsible for the heinous act. They demanded for stringent action under the full ambit of the law, ensuring such acts of violence are met with zero tolerance.

Participants condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressing deep sorrow and extending heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The march stood as a powerful testament to Baramulla’s united stand against violence and its unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and communal harmony.

In a similar spirit, solidarity marches were held across various sub-divisions and tehsils of the district, reinforcing the collective voice of empathy and resilience in the face of tragedy.