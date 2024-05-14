150 Kanal Prime State land retrieved as Samba admin launches major anti-encroachment drive

District administration Samba has retrieved more than 150 kanal prime State Land during a major anti-encroachment drive launched in Bari Brahmana under the close supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma.

A joint team of revenue officers and police retrieved prime state land from illegal encroachers in the area which had become a hotspot for drug activities. As many as 13 FIRs were lodged against these drug peddlers since 2021.

The land, approximately 100 metres away from the national highway valuing crores of rupees, has been handed over to the industries department.