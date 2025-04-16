MeT Predicts Cloudy Skies with light Rain & Thunderstorms in North, Central Kashmir Today

Srinagar, April 16 : The Meterological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting a significant change in weather conditions.

Today, North and Central Kashmir may experience a brief spell of light rain with thunder and gusty winds in the afternoon.

However, the major impact is expected from April 18-20, when the region will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches at most places. There’s a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places during April 18-19, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Met Centre advises all concerned to plan accordingly and follow Admin/Traffic advisories. Farmers are recommended to suspend farm operations during April 18-20 due to the expected weather conditions.

There is also a possibility of moderate snow over higher reaches, particularly on April 19, and landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable places.

After April 20, the weather is expected to dry up, with generally cloudy skies on April 21 having a possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places, and dry conditions from April 22-27.