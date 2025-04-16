Breaking

MeT Predicts Cloudy Skies with light Rain & Thunderstorms in North, Central Kashmir Today

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) National

Srinagar, April 16 : The Meterological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting a significant change in weather conditions.

Today, North and Central Kashmir may experience a brief spell of light rain with thunder and gusty winds in the afternoon.

However, the major impact is expected from April 18-20, when the region will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches at most places. There’s a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places during April 18-19, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Met Centre advises all concerned to plan accordingly and follow Admin/Traffic advisories. Farmers are recommended to suspend farm operations during April 18-20 due to the expected weather conditions.

There is also a possibility of moderate snow over higher reaches, particularly on April 19, and landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable places.

After April 20, the weather is expected to dry up, with generally cloudy skies on April 21 having a possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places, and dry conditions from April 22-27.

 

You Might Also Like

Indian Tennis Legend Sania Mirza takes on a new role as the Tennis Ambassador for Sony Sports Network

J&K Police initiates legal action against anti-India sloganeering in SKAUST-K: FIR registered

Medical Shop Damaged in Srinagar Fire Mishap

Sheetal Nanda assesses public grievances, demands at Panchayat Sonamarg B

It is a great feeling winning the semi-final: India U19 Skipper Uday Saharan

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt across Kashmir 
Next Article Justice Arun Palli Sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K, Ladakh 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Justice Arun Palli Sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J&K, Ladakh 
Developing Story
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt across Kashmir 
Breaking
Man dies of alleged medical negligence at Srinagar’s CD hospital
Breaking
President Trump wants to see dialogue, discussion with Iran: WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Breaking