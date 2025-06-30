Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha launches RDD’s IEC Campaign for a sustainable and Zero-Waste pilgrimage

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during his visit to Baltal today, launched a comprehensive IEC (Information, Education & Communication) campaign and various innovative initiatives of Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, for a sustainable and Zero-Waste pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji.

The initiatives include Yatra Logo, Yatra Anthem, campaign website and MIS portal, Trinetra App, Pamphlet & Yatra Guidelines, Yatra Mascots and IEC toolkit aimed to promote sustainable practices, address sanitation issues, share verified information, and engage Yatris through feedback along the Baltal and Pahalgam axis, with the goal of achieving a Zero Landfill Yatra.

The campaign website www.shriamarnathjiyatra.com and an MIS portal will serve as the central hub for all information, updates, and resources, while the browser-based mobile application www.zerowasteyatra.app will provide real-time information and support to the Pilgrims.

Pamphlet & Yatra Guidelines, designed for Langar organizers, shopkeepers, and service providers along the Yatra route are focused on ensuring waste minimization, discourage single-use plastics, and implement SBM-G norms.

Trinetra App will significantly enhance the pilgrim experience through sanitation facilities, safety alerts and making them aware of the values of cleanliness during their pilgrimage.

Ms. Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Rural Sanitation briefed the Lieutenant Governor on dedicated measures taken by the department to make the yatra more sustainable.

It was informed that the Department has installed a total of 5613 toilets / bathing units, on both the axis, of which 2920 are on the Pahalgam axis and 2693 are on the Baltal axis. Further, 7361 sanitation workers are deployed to ensure cleanliness of these sanitation units. The department has also established 15 Processing Facilities for Solid Waste Management on both the axis.