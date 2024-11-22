Kashmir welcomes record tourism this year, set for December surge

Srinagar, Nov 21: Kashmir has witnessed a significant rise in tourism this year, with both domestic and international visitors flocking to the valley in large numbers. Despite some challenges in the latter part of the year, the tourism industry has enjoyed a strong performance, offering much-needed economic relief to the region.

At the start of 2024, the influx of tourists gave a major boost to Kashmir’s travel and hospitality sectors. Local businesses, including those selling traditional Kashmiri shawls, carpets, and dry fruits, saw a surge in sales, especially among high-end tourists. Shikara owners and houseboat operators also benefited from the rise in visitors, with many taking in the scenic beauty of Dal Lake.

One of the more notable developments in Kashmir’s tourism scene this year is the upcoming launch of Uber Shikara services. The ride-hailing giant is set to offer tourists a more convenient way to hire shikaras on Dal Lake, expected to enhance the visitor experience.

Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club and Managing Director of the Mushtaq Group of Hotels, shared his optimism despite some setbacks. “Tourist numbers have dipped in the second half of the year due to the assembly elections. However, we remain hopeful for a strong recovery in December, especially with the New Year and Christmas celebrations ahead,” he said. Chaya expects occupancy rates to rise sharply during the festive period.

According to the Tourism Department, over 2.6 million tourists, including 35,254 international visitors, visited the valley from January 1 to September 30.

The monthly tourist arrival figures show that January recorded 199,398 visitors, including 2,167 international tourists. February saw 176,134 tourists, with 6,559 foreigners. March had 226,726 visitors, while April witnessed a growth to 288,398 tourists, including 7,348 from abroad.

In May, 297,173 tourists were recorded, with 2,802 foreign visitors. June experienced a significant rise, reaching 378,022 tourists, including 3,119 from overseas. July saw a record number of arrivals, with 526,465 visitors, including 2,740 foreigners. August had 339,539 tourists, and September wrapped up with 196,654 visitors, of which 3,446 were from abroad.

Raja Yaqoob, Director of Tourism Kashmir, emphasized that tourism remained robust throughout the year. “The number of foreign tourists continued to meet expectations, and domestic arrivals were also strong,” he said.

Local business owners have shared similar sentiments. “This has been one of the best years we’ve had in a long time,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a hotel owner near Dal Lake. “Tourists are arriving in steady numbers, offering much-needed relief to local businesses.”

Shabnam Bhat, a shopkeeper selling traditional Kashmiri shawls, said, “More people are appreciating our craftsmanship, and we’re seeing more international visitors too. It’s encouraging to see the region’s appeal growing.” Other businesses, like Rashid Ahmad’s handicraft shop near Dal Gate, have also reported a surge in customers.

Bashir Ahmad, a shikara owner on Dal Lake, expressed his satisfaction with the growing number of tourists. “We’ve had tourists coming in every day, and the lake is bustling with activity. It feels great to see visitors enjoying the experience, and it’s bringing good business for everyone here.”

The rise in tourism has also revitalized the houseboat industry. Habibullah Wangnoo, a houseboat owner, remarked, “We’ve seen a big increase in bookings this year. Tourists are not only coming for the beauty of the lake but also to experience the unique stay we offer.”

As the year draws to a close, popular destinations like Gulmarg are already seeing high demand for the Christmas and New Year season. Rouf Tramboo, President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), revealed, “The resort is almost fully booked for both Christmas and New Year.”

Interestingly, Smart City initiatives, particularly those around Lal Chowk and the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) area, have further enhanced the region’s appeal, according to Mohammad Latif Lone, a restaurant owner at Lal chowk.

“The beautification of the area under the Smart City program has attracted more tourists, and we have seen strong growth in our business,” he said. “The improvements in roads and public spaces make the whole experience more enjoyable for visitors.”

Ananya Gupta, a tourist from Delhi, said, “Kashmir is even more beautiful than we imagined. The landscapes, the hospitality—everything is just perfect.”

“I was hesitant about visiting Kashmir because of the past, but I’m so glad I came,” said Shubham Mehta, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, echoing the sentiments of many who have been drawn to the region this year.

On November 11, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the future of the tourism sector. Emphasising the importance of tourism as an economic driver, he highlighted its potential to create significant employment opportunities for youth in the region.

“We need to enhance the tourist experience so that visitors are more likely to revisit and recommend Jammu and Kashmir as a destination,” said Abdullah. He also proposed the creation of a feedback portal linked directly to his office, allowing tourists to share their experiences and suggestions to improve the sector.

With high hopes for the future, Kashmir’s tourism industry looks set for continued growth, benefiting both visitors and the local economy.