JKCA all set to establish 10319 sq mtrs state-of-the-art cricket facility in Jammu soon

Jammu, June 29: Adding another feather to its already colourful cap, the present regime of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is all set to construct and establish a 10319.862 sq meters first of its kind state-of-the-art cricket facility in Jammu very soon.

The decision with regard to establishment of indoor cricket academies in northeastern States, Patna and Jammu was taken earlier by the BCCI and approved in the recently held informal meeting convened by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its headquarters in Mumbai to “exchange ideas” and discuss the revamped domestic cricket structure.

The structure approved by the BCCI to be established in Jammu includes an all weather cricket facility with four strips or you may call them wickets, a standard gymnasium, a cafeteria, changing rooms, a massage room, waiting lounge, an ice bath facility, equipment rooms, store room and toilets.

“The BCCI has approved the establishment of an indoor cricket academy in Jammu. It will be a state-of-the-art facility which apart from catering to the needs of thousands of aspiring cricketers, will be a step forward in creating employment avenues. We are working on the modalities and God willing the construction work on the project is expected to begin in a fortnight,” said Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA.

He said the indoor cricket academy at JKCA Jammu Headquarter will give a new look to the entire JKCA Hostel ground and will certainly serve as a cricket facility to produce international stuff.

“This project is a tip of an iceberg as JKCA is aiming to develop a series of such projects. Our aim is to make the Association players’ friendly. The already existing academy at Srinagar will also be renovated and rebuilt soon,” added Manhas.

Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA while expressing satisfaction over the BCCI’s decision to approve this project maintained that this facility at the JKCA headquarters will surely help the budding cricketers to hone their cricketing skill under the guidance of the expert coaches and trainers.

He said the academy will also open doors for the employment of former cricketers and other needy aspirants.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the nomination of strong three-member Sub Committee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to run the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on the directions of J&K High Court, the things have been changing thick and fast in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) and one observes that no stone is being left unturned to prioritize professionlism, promote cricket culture, streamline the jaundiced system and deal with the players and officials on the basis of their merit. Commercialism is getting the back seat and professionalism is gaining momentum in the scheme of things of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Moreover, the infrastructure has been raised. The establishment of dressing rooms, development of a galaxy of nets and installation of proper drainage and water supply system at JKCA Hostel ground speaks volumes.