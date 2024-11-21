J&K PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Demolitions of Kashmiri Pandit Shops in Jammu

PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the demolition of shops owned by Kashmiri Pandits, which were reportedly brought down by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) without any prior notice.

Speaking out on the issue, Mufti described the scenes of helpless Kashmiri Pandit shopkeepers standing by the rubble of their demolished businesses as heartbreaking.

She stated that what began as demolitions targeting the tribal community has now extended to the Kashmiri Pandit community, deepening their sense of alienation and loss.

Mehbooba Mufti called on the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to step in and address the situation with immediate action. She urged the government to show compassion and urgency in resolving this matter, which she called a grave injustice to the already marginalized community. (KNS)