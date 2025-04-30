Jal Shakti Department Elevates 368 JEs as AEs

Jammu, April 30: In a major push to improve Human Resource management in Jal Shakti Department, Government today elevated 368 Junior Engineers as Assistant Engineers.

As per Government Order No. 103-JK(JSD) of 2025 Dated 30-04-2025 and Government Order No 104-JK (JSD) of 2025 Dated 30-04-2025, 368 JEs have been promoted to the post of Assistant Engineers.

Jal Shakti Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana, who has been very particular about improving the dismal HR scenario in Jal Shakti, had issued explicit directions to JSD to regularly review HR scenario and timely conduct of DPCs to overcome the shortage of officers.

Recently 25 XEns have been placed as Superintending Engineers to overcome the shortage of over 90% vacancies at the level of SEs. Additionally, over 300 vacancies were referred to JKSSB for recruitment.

After elevation of 368 JEs, Rana has directed for immediate referral of vacancies accrued as result of elevation of JEs to recruiting agencies for fast-track recruitment through special recruitment drives.