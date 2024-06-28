Kashmir

IUST organizes program on ‘Industrial Scenario of Kashmir’

1 Min Read

Awantipora, June 27: the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted a program titled “Industrial Scenario of Kashmir: Prospects & Challenges,” organized by Industrial Connect under the aegis of the Dean Outreach. The talk was delivered by Mr. Bilal Khan, Founder and Director of KashPET.
Dr. Waseem Bari, Registrar and Dean Outreach said that Industry Connect is vital in bridging the gap between academics and the professional world. He further said that IUST actively encourages such initiatives to ensure our students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry. The program was coordinated by Dr. Aamir Hussain Dar, Co-ordinator Industrial Connect, IUST and Dr. Owais Yousuf presented vote of thanks.

