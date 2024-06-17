Indus Water Treaty: Pak team to arrive today , Govt appoints 25 Liaison officers

Jammu, Jun 16: A Pakistani team of experts on ‘Indus Water Treaty’ will arrive in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir today to visit various ongoing power hydel projects in UT.

The team will be accompanied by Indian officials throughout their visit to J&K.

“The team from Pakistan will be here from June 17 till June 28 and during these 12 days it will visit various hydel power projects in J&K to assess whether there is any violation of the Indus Water Treaty or not,” the officials said.

Pertinent to mention here , Pakistan, time and again, has lodged its objections against India over violation of the Indus Water Treaty. In view of the contradiction, the team of neutral experts both from Pakistan and India will be visiting J&K.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed 25 Liaison Officers in the wake of the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s expert team.

The Liaison officers include under secretaries of different departments, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Singh, Raman Sharma, Parul Khajuria, Neha Bakshi, Pooja Rasgotra and others.

Apart from these officials, Surabhi Raina, Waqar Talib, Pulkit Datta, Mohd Naseem, Anjali Gandotra, Anu Sharma, Manoj Kumar and others have been appointed as Liaison Officers.