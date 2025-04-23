“Heinous attack,” French President condoles victims of J&K terror attack

The French Embassy in India quoted the French President’s statement in the aftermath of Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the dastardly attack, calling it ‘heinous’.

“A heinous attack has struck India, claiming the lives of dozens of men and women from all walks of life. We share the profound sorrow of the victims’ families, to whom I extend my heartfelt condolences,” he said.

Earlier in the day, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann expressed his condolences on Wednesday to the people who became victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Ackermann said that he condemned the terror attack in the region, which left dozens dead and even more injured.

“We strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones. My sincere condolences to the people of India.”

Condolences have poured in from several nations after the attack.

Nepal on Wednesday condemned Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, calling the incident barbaric and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of India.

In a post on X, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Nepal unequivocally condemns the barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and express our sincere wishes for the swift and full recovery of those injured.”

US President Donald Trump affirmed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the victims of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Trump said he stood with India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!”

Meanwhile, as the country mourns the tragic death of innocent tourists, the coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport. Several state government representatives have arrived in Srinagar to facilitate the return home of victims and tourists from their respective states. (ANI)