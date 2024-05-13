Hailstorm damages apple, cherry crop in Tangmarg villages

Srinagar, May 12: Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of Kashmir while isolated places in upper reaches experienced fresh snowfall. The meteorological department has forecasted the possibility of light rains on Monday, officials said.

Tangmarg and adjoining areas including Trehan, Shahrai, Chandiloora and other villages were hit by a destructive hailstorm, wreaking havoc on apple, cherry orchards. The hailstorm, which lasted for over 20 minutes, damaged crops in the region.

A horticulture department officer said that the extent of the damage to the apple and cherry orchards is still being assessed, but preliminary reports suggest substantial losses.

While upper reaches including Sadna Top, Machil Top and Gurez Top, Gulmarg experienced fresh spell of light snowfall till Sunday.

Director Meteorological Department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that on Sunday as forecasted rain lashed plains in Kashmir and isolated parts of north Kashmir witnessed hailstorm.

“On Monday, the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with Light rain, thunder at a few places. There will be improvement in weather conditions from 14-18th May and again on 19th May, there is a possibility of light rain,” he said.

As per MeT records, Srinagar received rainfall of 2.0mm in 24 hours till 8:30 a.m., Qazigund 3.6mm, Pahalgam 0.4mm, Kupwara 8.1mm, Kokernag 2.0mm, Gulmarg 8.6mm, Jammu 11.8mm, Banihal 3.0mm, Batote 11.4mm, Katra 10.2mm and Bhaderwah 1.0mm.

Regarding temperature, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.6°C against 11.2°C, Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.8°C, Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.8°C, Kokernag recorded 10.2°C and Kupwara recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 8.3°C on the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.0°C, Jammu recorded a low of 19.3°C and Banihal recorded a low of 13.8°C, Batote 11.5°C and Bhaderwah 10.6°C.

Meanwhile, a traffic policeman said that during the past 24 hours, there was slow movement observed on NH-44 due to breakdown of 04 HMVs, 05 nomadic flocks, single lane traffic at Dalwas, Mehad, Panthyal, Magerkote, Nachlana, Gangroo, Shalgarhi etc. and poor surface condition of road at many places between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel.

On Monday, subject to fair weather, good road condition and manageable Traffic environment, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.

However, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after up LMVs tail and assessment of road condition.

On Srinagar-Leh road, one way traffic (LMVs/HMVs) from Kargil towards Srinagar shall be allowed.

“LMVs followed by HMVs shall be allowed from Minamarg towards Srinagar between 0700 hrs to 1100 hrs. Motorists are advised to carry anti-skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road. No vehicle shall be allowed without anti skid chain/after cut off timing,” the spokesman said.

On Mughal Road, only one way traffic for LMVs from Poonch towards Shopian shall be allowed. These vehicles shall be allowed from Behramgalla (Buffliaz) 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.