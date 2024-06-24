Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s birth anniversary celebrated in B’la

Baramulla June 22: The birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was observed with religious favour at Gurudwara chattipatshai in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district .

Devotees thronged the Gurdwaras to participate in special prayers and sermons, paying obeisance at the sacred sites.

The main highlight of the celebration was the completion of Shri Akhand Path Sahib, followed by the soulful recitation of Gurbani kirtan by the Ragis.

Baramulla police had organized various security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the program, underscoring the significance of the event.

Several arrangements were made by district administration Baramulla for the smooth conduct of the occasion

DC Baramulla Minga Shirpa (IAS) along with SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpuri (IPS) also visited the Gurudwara to take part in the celebration.

While addressing the gathering SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpuri said, “The teaching of Guru ji emphasizes ove ,compassion that unites society, inspires us and contributes to making the world better place”.

President DGPC Baramullla Paramjeet Singh expressed his warm wishes on the occasion ,emphasizing the significance of peace ,harmony and brotherhood in J&k

He also thanked district administration Baramulla for arrangements of Nagar kirten which was held on 19 June.

Several book stalls, medical camps and other camps were organised for the devotees.

The celebrations concluded with the serving of langar to the devotees, symbolizing the spirit of community and shared humanity as advocated by Guru Hargobind Singh Ji.

Earlier ,a grand Nagar Kirten was organized in Baramulla to celebrate the upcoming Parkash purab of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji on 19th June.