From joy to mourning, newlywed Navy Officer’s honeymoon ends in tragic attack

Srinagar, Apr 23: Just a week into his marriage, 26-year-old Navy officer Vinay Narwal embarked on what should have been a joyous honeymoon in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. However, the celebration of love turned into a tragedy when Vinay was among the 26 civilians killed in a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on Monday.

Vinay, a native of Karnal, Haryana, had married his long-time partner, Himanshi, on April 16. Their reception was scheduled for April 19. The couple had initially planned a European honeymoon, but when their Schengen visa was delayed, Vinay suggested Kashmir instead—captivated by the beauty and serenity of the region.

“He told us, ‘Let’s not wait—Kashmir is heaven on earth. Let’s begin our life there,'” recalled Rajendra Narwal, Vinay’s father, in a voice choked with emotion. “Little did we know that decision would cost him his life.”

Vinay had called home just the day before the attack. “He sounded so happy—he was raving about Dal Lake. He said this trip was turning out better than any Europe plan,” Rajendra shared. “We were eagerly counting the days for their return… but never imagined we would be counting the days until his body came home.”

After spending a night on a houseboat, the newlyweds traveled to Pahalgam, where they joined a convoy of tourists. Tragically, that convoy was targeted by terrorists. Vinay’s wife, Himanshi, survived with minor injuries. A haunting image of her sitting beside her slain husband in Baisaran (Mini Switzerland), Pahalgam’s meadow of death, has gone viral on social media. In a video that followed the attack, Himanshi was seen describing the horror, saying, “We were having Bhelpuri when the terrorists opened fire… they shot my husband several times.”

The news of Vinay’s death plunged Karnal into deep mourning. His body arrived in his hometown, where thousands, including Navy officials, paid their respects. Himanshi, struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, was seen giving the “last salute” to her week-old husband.

Vinay is survived by his father, mother, and sister, who was preparing for the UPSC exams. The Narwal family has a long tradition of service; his grandfather worked with the Haryana Police, and his father was a retired BSF officer. “He was the star of the family,” a relative said, speaking to Rising Kashmir from Karnal. “A promising Navy officer, Vinay was admired for his dedication and leadership.”