“Era of Fear in Questioning Govt Over,” says Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that both the public and the media have the right to hold the ruling party accountable for any mistakes made by the government as the era of fear in questioning those in power is over.

“There is now complete freedom for everyone to question the government over any wrongdoing while the media can raise issues that were previously suppressed,” he added.

Speaking to media persons at Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said, “Everything will be investigated gradually, including the Rs 3,000 crore Jal Shakti fraud reported by an officer.

This is Omar Abdullah’s government, and people have the right to know everything.”

“I believe poverty is increasing, unemployment is also on the rise, and the government should address these issues and take steps to tackle them,” he said(KNS).