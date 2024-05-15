Environmental Week celebration commence at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, May 14: Directorate of Agricultural Technology Research Institute Zone-1 is celebrating environment preservation and conservation week under theme “Mission Life.” Under the aegis of this programme Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K and KVK Srinagar Celebrated Environmental day on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Director Extension/Director Education, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi. The inaugural session was also attended by Dean Students Welfare Officer, Prof R. S. Shardar, Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, Head KVK Srinagar, Prof Simnani, Prof Showkat Ara, HoD, Environmental Sciences, Students of SKUAST-K, Scientists of Directorate of Extension and KVK Srinagar, Students of Model Higher Secondary School, Shalimar along with School Principal and staff members.

Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension/Director Education SKUAST-K in his message desired to have mass awareness of changing climate regime due to human intervention and negligence. He also highlighted a brief account of this historical day celebrated with the theme Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. He further talked about the importance of small steps that could result in a comprehensive reduction in pollution of the environment.

Dean Horticulture in his address laid emphasis on “Stop polluting the environment” to save our planet. He further said that think before your trash it and a little effort towards saving the environment is better than no effort.

Dean Students Welfare Officer Prof R. A. Shardar said that the first celebration under the slogan only one Earth took place in 1973. He further said that it has developed a platform to raise awareness on the problems facing our environment such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wild life trade, sustainable consumptions, sea level increase and food security among others.

Prof Showkat Ara HoD, Div. of Environmental science SKUAST_K in her address laid emphasis on waste disposal and also said that the celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the bases for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and community in preserving and enhancing the environment.

Models regarding waste to wealth were also presented by students in the afternoon session. More than 100 students participate from SKUAST-K and from Model Higher Secondary School. The entire week is studied with different activities including drawing painting, photography, environmental awareness programme and a cleanness drive.

On the onset of the programme Head KVK, Srinagar welcomed all the dignitaries and other participants. The programme was ended by vote of thanks.