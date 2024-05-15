DPS Srinagar secured 100% result in Class X, XII CBSE board results

Srinagar, May 14: Staying true to its legacy of academic excellence, DPS Srinagar secured a perfect 100% result in both 10th and 12th Class results 2023-24 declared by CBSE.

In the 10th Board exams, SaaeedBazilah Kirmani (99.4%), Ubaid Ul Rehman Kirmani (97.8%) and Nouran Phalisteen (97.6 %) secured the first three places. Similarly in the Class 12th boards, Khatija Masoodi (96%), Suzanne Saba (95.8%), and Raza Mohammad SheesAlaqaband (95.4%) secured the first three places on the honours board.

The students attributed their success to the perseverance and unstinting support of their teachers and the school. Speaking to the school correspondent, Khatija said, “I am delighted with my results, and credit goes to my teachers who aided me with care, concern, and quality guidance. To them, I owe a debt of gratitude. Similarly, SheesAlaqaband, another topper, said, “My success would not have been possible without my teachers, who made the classroom a comfortable place of learning, where I wasn’t afraid to ask questions and explore new ideas.”

Commenting on the success of the students, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “Securing a 100% result in no longer a surprise for us, as the toil and effort we put in ensures that we have given our students everything we can offer. Yet, our delight never turns old, the success of our students is as cherished today as it was the first time we secured a perfect 100%. Unreserved congratulations to our students, and many more felicitations to their teachers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. Your efforts are acknowledged and recognised.”

The Chairman, Vijay Dhar also congratulated the students, and said, “Kashmir has always been a cradle of excellence, and DPS Srinagar has been set up with the sole motive of being a small catalyst that would ensure this excellence is harnessed. Our results today and over the years bear our commitment out. Congratulations to both our students and teachers.”