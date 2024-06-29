DLSA Srinagar convenes review meeting for effective implementation of legal services programs

Srinagar, June 28: As part of the plan of action of J&K Legal Services Authority, a review meeting was held on Friday by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar with Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs).

The meeting was held under the guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman of DLSA Srinagar (PDJ, Srinagar), to ensure the effective implementation of legal services programmes in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, who emphasized the importance of Para Legal Volunteers in the implementation of legal services programmes at the grassroots level.

During the meeting, Secretary DLSA reviewed the progress of legal services programmes in the district and discussed the challenges faced by the PLVs in the implementation of these programmes.

He emphasized the need for effective coordination and collaboration between the DLSA Srinagar, Para Legal Volunteers, and other stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of legal services programmes reach the marginalized and vulnerable sections of society.

Bakshi also highlighted the importance of creating awareness about the legal services programmes among the general public, particularly in rural and far-flung areas. He urged the PLVs to work tirelessly to identify and reach out to the beneficiaries of these programmes, including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The meeting also discussed the ways and means to strengthen the capacity of PLVs to provide effective legal aid and assistance to the needy. He also assured the PLVs of all possible support and assistance from the DLSA to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

The review meeting was a significant step towards ensuring that the legal services programmes in the district are implemented effectively, and the benefits of these programmes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by the officials and PLVs of DLSA Srinagar.