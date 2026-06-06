Div Com Kashmir reviews Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

SRINAGAR, JUNE 06: Ahead of the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers and stakeholders to review preparedness and ensure the smooth, peaceful and hassle-free observance of religious rituals and processions across the Valley.

The meeting focused on assessing civic, infrastructural, logistical and administrative arrangements required during the holy month, with special emphasis on inter-departmental coordination and sustained engagement with community representatives.

During the meeting, MLA Budgam, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, highlighted several issues requiring attention in Shia-dominated areas to facilitate mourners.

He stressed the need for uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply, macadamization and repair of roads, functioning street lighting, and adequate deployment of medical personnel at major religious venues.

Representatives of various associations and stakeholders also projected a range of requirements, including enhanced sanitation and cleanliness measures, fumigation drives, availability of firewood, ration and LPG supplies, mitigation of the stray dog menace, deployment of water tankers, streamlined permissions for religious events, comprehensive traffic management plans, identification of parking spaces, and provision of shuttle services between parking areas and procession routes.

Emphasizing the importance of close coordination among all stakeholders, the Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and concerned departments to designate nodal officers and share their contact details with community representatives to ensure effective communication and prompt resolution of issues.

The Deputy Director Planning, Divisional Commissioner’s Office, was designated as the Divisional-level Nodal Officer for coordination and monitoring of arrangements.Garg instructed Deputy Commissioners to prepare detailed district-wise checklists of requirements and ensure that all short-term issues are addressed on priority.

He further directed that larger developmental concerns raised by stakeholders be incorporated into future planning frameworks.

To facilitate smooth movement of mourners and processions, the Divisional Commissioner directed the preparation of a comprehensive list of roads requiring repair and macadamization in Shia-dominated areas and instructed the concerned departments to ensure timely execution of necessary works.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) were directed to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply throughout the Muharram period. Additional water tankers shall also be deployed in areas witnessing higher demand.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate availability and timely distribution of essential supplies, including firewood, ration and LPG, in areas where demand is expected to increase during the observance.

Underscoring the importance of sanitation and public hygiene, Garg instructed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and other urban local bodies to undertake special cleanliness drives around Imambaras, congregation sites and procession routes.

He emphasized both pre- and post-procession sanitation measures, including intensified late-night waste collection and disposal operations.

The Health Department was directed to deploy sufficient medical teams, ambulances and emergency response units at key locations and augment manpower, particularly in Srinagar and Budgam districts, to provide timely medical assistance to mourners.

The Divisional Commissioner also called for comprehensive traffic management plans, identification of suitable parking areas, and deployment of shuttle services wherever required to facilitate smooth movement of devotees and minimize inconvenience to the general public.

To ensure the peaceful conduct of all religious events, Garg stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements through close coordination among Police, civil administration and security agencies.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to facilitating the observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, the Divisional Commissioner urged all departments to put in place the requisite arrangements well in advance and work in close coordination to ensure that all religious gatherings and processions are conducted smoothly, peacefully and with utmost convenience for devotees.

The meeting was attended by the DIG Central Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, officers from KPDCL, PHE, R&B, Health, FCS&CA, Fire & Emergency Services, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Police, security agencies and other concerned departments.