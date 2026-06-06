Drug-Free J&K Campaign Reaches 19th District, LG Sinha Leads Padyatra in Kishtwar

Jammu, June 6: “We are breaking the chain of the drug trade at every single link. Whether it’s cross-border smugglers, peddlers or the terror financiers- there is no safe haven. Our agencies are hunting down every narco-terrorist and permanently dismantling their networks,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

He observed that over the last nearly two months, citizens from all walks of life, have walked streets across the Union Territory, shared the pain of affected families, and energized our youth.

“Our goal is to foster a grassroots resistance against drug abuse and end narco-terrorism,” he said.The Lieutenant Governor was addressing the public rally at Kishtwar. The campaign has so far covered 19 districts of Jammu Kashmir, reinforcing a collective commitment to eradicate drugs from villages and towns.

“For 56 days I have pursued a single mission of eliminating every drug smuggler and narco-terrorist from this land. Narco-terrorists and drug smugglers, whether in Pulwama or Ramban, Kulgam or Kishtwar, must understand this truth that there will be no mercy for those who ruin the future of our young generation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no mercy for narco-terrorists.“We are ensuring that drug addicts who seek a path to recovery are provided all possible assistance and brought back to the mainstream with compassion and dignity. But compassion cannot be wasted on narco-terrorists who profit from others’ ruin, who thrive on destruction, who aim to drain the life from Kishtwar’s villages and towns. My objective is very clear that ruthless action will be taken against narco-terrorists while unwavering protection will be ensured for the innocent,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that although J&K Drug-Free Campaign is scheduled for 100 days, it marks the start of a much larger fight. He said eliminating this threat requires a marathon effort.

“It is a war of years, not a battle of weeks. Victory demands a unified, round-the-clock commitment. By mobilizing a whole-of-society approach, we will ensure that J&K’s soil is completely cleared of drug smugglers and drug peddlers. During the Padyatra across Jammu Kashmir, I have witnessed the incredible courage of young men and women breaking the shackles of addiction to reclaim their lives. That is why we cannot fail. This campaign is a matter of the soul of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said in order to safeguard youth, the administration is embedding the spirit of this mission into the very fabric of our neighborhoods, equipping communities to recognize the warning signs, intervene early, and shield each other.

“Our teachers, Panchayat Mahila Samitis, religious leaders, and civil society groups are the torchbearers of this movement, standing united to ensure the shadow of addiction never finds a foothold in Kishtwar and across Jammu Kashmir. This is a defining moment for the future of our children. The people have spoken with one voice that narco terrorists must be driven from this land,” the Lieutenant Governor said.