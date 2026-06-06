Bhaderwah’s Lavender goes global: Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates 4th Lavender Festival

BHADERWAH, JUNE 6: The two day 4th Lavender Festival 2026 began today at the Government Degree College (GDC) Bhaderwah with the theme “Lavender Goes Global.”

The gala event was inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Vice President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Organized by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, the festival celebrates the remarkable success of the Lavender Mission and the purple revolution in the Chenab Valley region.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, students, scientists, entrepreneurs and the public, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative impact of the purple revolution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted that Bhaderwah has carved out a distinct identity through lavender cultivation, with a lavender-themed tableau from the region featured during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.

Emphasizing value addition, agri-startups, entrepreneurship and global market linkages, he said that the success of local youth and farmers stands as testimony to the immense potential of lavender cultivation.

He also highlighted the emergence of lavender tourism in Bhaderwah and stressed the need for international collaborations to further expand the global footprint of lavender-based products.

The Union Minister urged the authorities to declare Government Degree College Bhaderwah a heritage institution. He appreciated the improved road connectivity and overall developmental progress witnessed across the district.

In his welcome address, Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu Dr. Zabeer Ahmed highlighted the achievements of lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah and described the region as the heart of India’s Lavender Revolution.

He appreciated the coordinated efforts of CSIR-IIIM Jammu, farmers, entrepreneurs and stakeholders in transforming a pilot project into a nationwide success story.

He informed that nearly 5,000 farmers have joined the lavender movement. He expressed confidence that Bhaderwah lavender, known for its superior quality, would achieve greater international recognition and market access in the coming years.

The festival featured exhibitions, demonstrations, buyer-seller interactions, startup showcases and displays of a wide range of lavender-based products by private stakeholders and government departments.

An MoU has also been signed between CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine and a private sector partner to strengthen the lavender value chain.Later, the Union Minister felicitated the progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, media persons and stakeholders for their significant contribution to the promotion of lavender cultivation.

The Minister expressed confidence that Bhaderwah would play a significant role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat through innovation-driven agriculture, scientific advancement and the continued expansion of lavender cultivation across the region.

Among others present on the occasion were, Shakti Raj Parihar, MLA Doda west ; Daleep Singh Parihar, MLA Bhaderwah; Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR; Krishan Lal, Deputy Commissioner Doda; Dr.Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu; Mithun Manhas, president BCCI; Kartik Shrotriya, SSP Doda along with prominent scientists, researchers, officers, public representatives and other dignitaries.