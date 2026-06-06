Ladakh Records Over 121% Surge in Tourist Arrivals in May 2026: LG Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday said the Union Territory has witnessed a historic increase in tourist arrivals this year, reflecting the success of sustained efforts to establish Ladakh as a premier tourism destination.

In a post on X, Saxena said May 2026 emerged as a landmark month for tourism in Ladakh, recording an unprecedented 121.20 per cent growth.

The Union Territory welcomed 72,834 tourists during the month, compared to 32,927 visitors in May 2025.

He further said that between January and May 2026, Ladakh received 1,17,546 tourists, up from 81,827 during the corresponding period last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 43.65 per cent.

The Lieutenant Governor attributed the surge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote domestic tourism, along with efforts to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and diversify tourism experiences across the region.

Saxena said the sharp rise in tourist footfall has brought renewed optimism and confidence among stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Expressing gratitude to visitors, he invited people from across the country to explore Ladakh’s unique blend of natural beauty, adventure, culture, spirituality and serene environment.