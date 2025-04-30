Despite attack in Pahalgam, tourists visit Kashmir; locals say situation is peaceful and secure

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tourism in Kashmir valley witnessed a pause. However, with the situation gradually stabilising, travellers are once again making their way to the region. Locals, who strongly condemned the attack, have reiterated their commitment to welcoming tourists and ensuring their comfort.

Several tourists reported that locals have been extending a warm welcome, urging others to not cancel their trips due to fear or misinformation.

“We went to Katra, Srinagar, Gulmarg and also visited Dal Lake and Pahalgam. Everywhere we went, people were cooperative and welcoming. The situation felt normal,” said a tourist from Kolkata.

Another visitor from Kolkata, travelling with a group of around 30 people, said, “We were a little anxious at first, but after reaching here, we didn’t face any problems. Locals are treating us like guests.”

Amid visible security arrangements, tourists expressed confidence in the government’s efforts.

A young female tourist, reacting to fears among some travellers, said, “What we experienced here is not what we usually see or hear in the news. I want to tell those who are thinking of cancelling their trip, please come and see the real Kashmir. The people are supportive and welcoming.”

Another visitor, Ankana, who is staying at a relative’s home in the valley, said she was warmly received and that locals were friendly and made her feel at ease during sightseeing.

Residents of Anantnag and the surrounding areas have strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack.

“Tourists are being welcomed here, and there is no reason for them to be afraid. We want to tell those who cancelled their plans — please come, we are inviting you. Come and enjoy Kashmir. Whoever carried out the attack should be punished. Our livelihood depends on tourism, and it was affected badly. Now that visitors have started returning, we hope things improve.”

On Tuesday, locals across Jammu and Kashmir united in strong condemnation, reiterating their call for peace and terming the incident an “attack” on humanity and the values that define the Union Territory.

Expressing grief and outrage, residents emphasised that Kashmiris are known for their hospitality and peaceful nature, and such violence stands in direct contrast to their centuries-old traditions of welcoming guests.

Local Kashmiris described the incident as not only a misfortune for the region but also a profound betrayal of human values.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Tuesday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also attended the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. The meeting came a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on some decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror, in which 26 people were killed.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.