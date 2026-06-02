CS stresses strengthening AYUSH infrastructure, outreach and wellness tourism in J&K

SRINAGAR, JUNE 02: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the Governing Body Meeting of the J&K AYUSH Society under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM), during which the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP) 2026-27 was approved for onward submission to the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Planning; Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Managing Director, National Health Mission; Director, AYUSH; and other senior officers.

Emphasizing the growing importance of AYUSH systems in preventive and holistic healthcare, the Chief Secretary called for the formulation of a robust wellness policy in collaboration with private stakeholders.

He observed that wellness tourism has emerged as a major attraction across the country and holds immense potential for Jammu and Kashmir, given its globally acclaimed tourist destinations.

Drawing examples from states such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, he stressed the need to position J&K as a prominent wellness and healthcare destination.The Chief Secretary directed the department to ensure the availability of services under major AYUSH Public Welfare Programmes in every Medical College and District Hospital across the UT.

These include the National Programme for Prevention and Management of Osteoarthritis and other Musculoskeletal Disorders, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), AYUSH Maternal and Neo-natal Intervention, AYUSH Geriatric Healthcare Services, Healthy Lifestyle through AYUSH for School Children, AYUSH Palliative Services and AYUSH Mobile Medical Units.

He stressed the need to substantially enhance outreach and coverage so that the benefits of these programmes reach the maximum number of people.

Calling for stronger monitoring mechanisms, Dulloo exhorted upon the Director to undertake regular visits to AYUSH healthcare facilities and educational institutions to assess their functioning and ensure quality service delivery.

He also directed the department to establish herbal gardens in government institutions and involve local Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the processing and value addition of medicinal herbs to generate livelihood opportunities while promoting indigenous medicinal products.

The Chief Secretary further stressed expediting faculty recruitment through designated recruiting agencies to strengthen the functioning of AYUSH colleges and educational institutions thereby improving the academic standards there.

Speaking on this occasion Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar advised the department to focus on augmenting and consolidating existing facilities so that a wider range of AYUSH services could be delivered under one roof.

He observed that optimal utilization of available resources would yield greater results than spreading resources across multiple initiatives with limited impact.

Highlighting the challenge posed by substance abuse, the ACS also advocated the integration of AYUSH interventions in rehabilitation efforts for drug abuse victims and urged the department to actively contribute to the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

He underscored the importance of a whole-of-government approach in addressing the issue effectively.Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education, M. Raju, informed the meeting about the roadmap for expansion and strengthening of AYUSH healthcare services, educational institutions and public health interventions across Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that the proposed Annual Action Plan had been formulated following extensive consultations with district-level AYUSH functionaries and heads of AYUSH medical colleges and envisages substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure, human resource development, institutional capacity enhancement and quality service delivery.

During the meeting, Director AYUSH, Dr. Ajay Kumar Tikoo, informed that while the Ministry of AYUSH has indicated a tentative resource envelope of ₹58.539 Cr, the UT has proposed a comprehensive action plan amounting to ₹91.997 Cr keeping in view the increasing demand for AYUSH facilities and the satisfactory utilization of funds under previous programmes.

He further apprised the Governing Body that the plan includes strengthening 523 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, augmentation of AYUSH units in public health institutions, uninterrupted supply of essential medicines to hospitals and dispensaries, upgradation of existing AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries and accelerated completion of new healthcare facilities in underserved areas.

To strengthen governance and implementation of the National AYUSH Mission, the Governing Body also approved the reconstitution of the Executive Committee of the J&K AYUSH Society with representation from the Health and Medical Education Department, National Health Mission, Finance, Planning and other technical stakeholders.

The meeting also deliberated on the engagement of manpower sanctioned by the Ministry of AYUSH under various components of the National AYUSH Mission.

Reiterating the government’s commitment towards strengthening AYUSH systems, the Chief Secretary emphasized the need for enhanced healthcare infrastructure, wider outreach programmes and greater public awareness regarding the benefits of AYUSH therapies and wellness practices, thereby ensuring accessible, affordable and holistic healthcare services for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.