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NC will complete 5-year term, BJP living in ‘dreams’: Tanvir Sadiq

ByRK NEWS

Jun 2, 2026

Srinagar, Jun 2: National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Tuesday asserted that the NC-led government in Jammu and Kashmir is stable and will complete its full five-year term, dismissing the BJP’s claims of political turmoil as “dreams”.

The MLA from Zadibal said any decision on larger political unity would be taken after a meeting scheduled for tomorrow under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“The Gupkar Group remains intact. NC never walked out. Others did. We will discuss everything tomorrow,” Sadiq told news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS).

Taking a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the opposition party’s leaders have “fallen” when they drag families into politics.

“They (BJP) are used to creating confusion. People have given us a five-year mandate, and NC is a cadre-based party. No one is leaving the NC. The government will complete its term,” MLA Sadiq said.

On the demolition drive in Jammu, he expressed anguish, alleging that only Muslim properties were being targeted. “It seems like a deliberate conspiracy. This will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting. The agenda is people’s welfare, and whatever decision is taken will be in their interest,” he added.

On reports of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti reaching out to Omar Abdullah and other opposition leaders, Sadiq said the meeting tomorrow would deliberate on the issue. (KNS)

By RK NEWS

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