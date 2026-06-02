Hajis return home: First batch lands in Srinagar, received by CM Omar Abdullah

Budgam, June 02 : The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir arrived at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the return phase of Hajj-2026 operations.

The inaugural flight carried 144 pilgrims, who were received at the airport by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Athar Aamir Khan and other senior civil and police officials.

Speaking to the media, J&K Haj Committee Chief Executive Officer Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that all 144 pilgrims scheduled on the first return flight arrived safely in Srinagar.

He said the batch included 74 male and 70 female Hajis.Dr Qureshi said adequate arrangements had been put in place at the airport to facilitate the returning pilgrims, including transportation, medical assistance, help desks, and distribution of Zamzam water.

Regarding concerns over baggage restrictions, Dr Qureshi said that around 40 percent of the luggage remains pending due to operational limitations and is expected to reach Hajj House within the next two to three days.

He further advised pilgrims required to collect their luggage from Hajj House to bring along the identity card issued by the Hajj House for hassle-free collection.

Notably, the return operations for Hajj pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will continue till June 16.

A total of 3,952 pilgrims are scheduled to return through the Srinagar Embarkation Point during the ongoing arrival phase.—(KNO)