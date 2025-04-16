CRPF conducts health awareness lecture on women’s wellness in Sgr

Srinagar, April 15: A health awareness lecture focusing on “Women’s Health” was hosted Tuesday under the aegis of the RCWA (Rekha Chakra Welfare Association), GC, CRPF, Srinagar. The informative session featured expert talks by Dr Lubna Khurshid, Rheumatologist and Dr Naseefa, Gynaecologist, from Paras Health Hospital, Srinagar.

The programme began with a warm welcome extended by Sangeeta Kumar, President of RCWA, GC Srinagar, who greeted the guest speakers with floral bouquets. Dr Lubna Khurshid delivered an insightful lecture on Arthritis, with particular emphasis on Rheumatoid Arthritis. She also offered free consultations to attendees, addressing individual concerns with care and clarity.

Dr Naseefa followed with a comprehensive presentation on preventive strategies for Cervical Cancer, focusing on the importance and efficacy of HPV vaccinations. She provided free consultations to around 30 women, offering guidance on early detection and prevention. During her address, Dr Naseefa highlighted that cervical cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of mortality among women, especially in developing countries.