“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at Congress alleged that the party is trying to create “communal disharmony” in the country.

The Prime Minister claimed that he exposed the Congress party’s “intentions” on several occasions, while the latter blamed him for “communalising politics.”

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, PM Modi said, “Congress trying to create communal disharmony in India. When I talk about what they do, they blame me and accuse me of communalising politics. While, in reality, all I do is expose Congress.”

“Congress can never talk about development. Congress only knows how to do Hindu-Muslim. For them, development means the development only of those who vote for them. During its government, Congress used to say openly that Muslims had the first right to the resources of the country. This was said by Dr Manmohan Singh,” he said.

He further said that Congress wants to “divide the budget” and provide 15 per cent of the budget to Muslims.

“The situation was such that the Congress and its allies had thought of dividing the development budget also. Congress also wanted to divide the budget into the Hindu budget and the Muslim budget. Congress wanted 15 per cent of the budget to be allocated separately to Muslims. The Congress party was committing this sin. I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then, and I was the first one to oppose it. If Congress and INDI Alliance come to power, this is what they are going to do,” he said.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress used to “beg” with Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks.

“Congress used to beg in front of Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks. Since you gave me a chance, India started to retaliate by conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes. Now, Pakistan does not threaten us with nuclear attacks anymore. Congress asks us to respect Pakistan because it’s a nuclear state,” PM Modi said.

“When Congress rules, Pakistan threatens us. And, when Congress doesn’t rule, then Congress threatens us that Pakistan will threaten us. Why is Congress being a proxy for Pakistan? Even today, the Shehzaade of the INDI alliance and Congress are playing the same old game of appeasement,” he added.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)