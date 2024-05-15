Breaking

“Congress trying to create communal disharmony”: PM Modi

ANI
ANI
4 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at Congress alleged that the party is trying to create “communal disharmony” in the country.

The Prime Minister claimed that he exposed the Congress party’s “intentions” on several occasions, while the latter blamed him for “communalising politics.”

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, PM Modi said, “Congress trying to create communal disharmony in India. When I talk about what they do, they blame me and accuse me of communalising politics. While, in reality, all I do is expose Congress.”

“Congress can never talk about development. Congress only knows how to do Hindu-Muslim. For them, development means the development only of those who vote for them. During its government, Congress used to say openly that Muslims had the first right to the resources of the country. This was said by Dr Manmohan Singh,” he said.

He further said that Congress wants to “divide the budget” and provide 15 per cent of the budget to Muslims.

“The situation was such that the Congress and its allies had thought of dividing the development budget also. Congress also wanted to divide the budget into the Hindu budget and the Muslim budget. Congress wanted 15 per cent of the budget to be allocated separately to Muslims. The Congress party was committing this sin. I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then, and I was the first one to oppose it. If Congress and INDI Alliance come to power, this is what they are going to do,” he said.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress used to “beg” with Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks.

“Congress used to beg in front of Pakistan to spare India from terrorist attacks. Since you gave me a chance, India started to retaliate by conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes. Now, Pakistan does not threaten us with nuclear attacks anymore. Congress asks us to respect Pakistan because it’s a nuclear state,” PM Modi said.

“When Congress rules, Pakistan threatens us. And, when Congress doesn’t rule, then Congress threatens us that Pakistan will threaten us. Why is Congress being a proxy for Pakistan? Even today, the Shehzaade of the INDI alliance and Congress are playing the same old game of appeasement,” he added.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Youth dies in Ganderbal accident

IG BSF visits Kupwara, reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of Lok Sabha Election

NIA files chargesheet against 10th accused in Jammu drone arms dropping case

Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border

“Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Will nuclear power with 130-cr population be scared of someone…”: Amit Shah slams Farooq Abdullah over PoK remarks
Next Article Indian Army sets up one of world’s highest tank repair facilities near China border
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Six women, minor girl among ten injured in bus accident in Akhnoor
Breaking
Amit Shah to visit Srinagar tomorrow evening
Breaking
People will teach lesson to three families who looted J&K for own interests: Tarun Chugh
Breaking
Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.