CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of key National Highway & Expressway Projects in J&K

"These transformative projects are critical to enhancing regional connectivity": CM

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday Reviewed the progress of key National Highway and Expressway projects in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s office wrote, “Reviewed the progress of key National Highway and Expressway projects in Jammu & Kashmir, including the DAK Expressway, Jammu and Srinagar Ring Roads, NH-44, and NH-144A.”

“These transformative projects are critical to enhancing regional connectivity. Ensuring timely execution and seamless inter-agency coordination remains our top priority.” the post reads.

