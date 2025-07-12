J&K: Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of four killed in Ramban road accident, says District Administration

Four people lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred at Ukhral Senabathi in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The District Administration Ramban has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each for the injured.

In a post on social media platform X, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan stated, “District Administration Ramban expresses profound grief over the tragic loss of four precious lives in a road accident at Ukhral Senabathi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. An assistance of ₹1 lakh is being provided to each deceased’s family and ₹25,000 to each injured person. All possible support is being extended to the affected families.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner after learning about the incident involving a Sumo vehicle en route to Ukhral-Senabathi. He expressed condolences for the loss of lives and assured all necessary assistance. The deceased have been identified as Tauqeer Ahmed, Abdul Latief, Mohd Rafiq, and Ajaz Ahmed.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh wrote, “Just now spoke to DC #Ramban Sh Mohammad Alyas after learning about the tragic road accident of a Sumo Vehicle enroute Ukhral-Senabathi. My sincere condolences for the 4 casualties; Tauqeer Ahmed, Abdul Latief, Mohd Rafiq and Ajaz Ahmed. The other two injured, Yawer Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed, have been shifted to GMC Hospital Anantnag and are being provided all required medical assistance. The Administration has been directed to offer all possible help, whatever is required, even through the MP’s personal resources.”

Earlier on July 5, thirty-six Amarnath Yatra pilgrims had sustained minor injuries after the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with four-stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site in Ramban district on Saturday, stated an official. All injured passengers were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Ramban by the district administration, which was already present at the site.

Following the road accident in Ramban in which 36 pilgrims sustained minor injuries on July 5, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. (ANI)