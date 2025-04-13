Breaking

CM Omar Abdullah extends greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has extended his warm greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, paying rich tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the upliftment of the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society.
He noted that Dr. Ambedkar believed an ideal society can only be built on the foundation of social justice, and his monumental contributions to humanity shall always be remembered with reverence.

Highlighting Dr. Ambedkar’s pivotal role in shaping modern India, Omar Abdullah stated that he not only played a leading role in drafting the Indian Constitution and abolishing untouchability, but also left a lasting impact on the country’s socio-economic and educational policies.
The Chief Minister urged the people, particularly the youth, to draw inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals and teachings.

He emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar’s vision remains profoundly relevant in today’s times, and called upon everyone to contribute towards building a society rooted in equality, justice and inclusivity.

Three-year-old boy dies in tragic accident in Kullan Gund
