Three-year-old boy dies in tragic accident in Kullan Gund

In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor boy lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in Kullan Gund area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

According to official sources, the accident took place when a Taveera vehicle struck a 3-year-old pedestrian, identified as Mohammad Hussain, son of Zakir Hussain Balti, a resident of Nilgrar Sonamarg, presently living in Kullan Gund.

The injured child was immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead upon arrival.

The tragic news has left the local community in shock and mourning. Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.