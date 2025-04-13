Breaking

Three-year-old boy dies in tragic accident in Kullan Gund

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
1 Min Read

In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor boy lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in Kullan Gund area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

According to official sources, the accident took place when a Taveera vehicle struck a 3-year-old pedestrian, identified as Mohammad Hussain, son of Zakir Hussain Balti, a resident of Nilgrar Sonamarg, presently living in Kullan Gund.

The injured child was immediately rushed to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead upon arrival.

The tragic news has left the local community in shock and mourning. Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

You Might Also Like

Lt Governor inaugurates ‘Pensioners Sammelan’ in Srinagar

Centre forms 4-member expert team to probe WHO claims on Maiden Pharmaceuticals

Lt Governor releases book ‘Song of a Veiled Women’ by Ms Sumedha Manhas

Army recovers, destroys old mine along LoC in Poonch

Kashmir’s Upper Areas Receive Snowfall, Met Predicts Wet Weather 

Share This Article
Previous Article After Student deaths in Handwara accident, DSEK makes permissions mandatory for Picnics
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

After Student deaths in Handwara accident, DSEK makes permissions mandatory for Picnics
Breaking
Sakeena Itoo visits SKIMS, SMHS Hospital in Srinagar
Breaking
Ruhullah Mehdi rejects ACB charges, calls it attempt to silence him
Breaking
Indian Army downs Pakistan drone along LoC in Jammu using indigenous anti-drone system
Breaking