J&K govt extends fee submission deadline for UG admissions till June 8

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Srinagar, Jun 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department on Saturday extended the last date for online fee submission against the Round-1 College/Major Allotment List for undergraduate and integrated PG programmes till June 8, 2026, an official notice said.

The decision was taken following several representations from aspirants seeking more time for fee payment, it added.

As per the notice issued by the Directorate of Colleges (No: DC-HE/2026/1720), candidates who have already deposited their fees must report to their allotted colleges for physical document verification from June 8 to June 10, 2026.

“Failure to complete any of the prescribed steps within the stipulated schedule may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat,” the notice said.

Students have been advised to regularly check the official JK Admissions website and the dedicated WhatsApp channel for updates.

All other terms and conditions of the original allotment notice remain unchanged. The extension applies to all government degree colleges across the Union Territory, including those affiliated with the universities of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Cluster Universities of Srinagar and Jammu. (KNS).