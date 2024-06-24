Amid dry weather forecast till June 28, night temp rises in J&K

Amid forecast for dry weather till June 28, night temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official told that generally dry weather is expected till June 28 but possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From June 29- July 2, he said, fresh spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places are expected. “Hot and dry weather/heat wave is expected over plains of Jammu during June 24-28.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.9°C against 15.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.8°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.6°C, same as on the previous night and it was normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.7°C against 12.4°C and it was 0.5°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 29.7°C and it was below normal by 3.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 14.5°C, he said. (GNS)