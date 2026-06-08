Ahmedabad hosts historic first World Yogasana C’ship; Yogasana set for global sporting recognition: Dr. Jaydeep Arya

Umar Raina

Ahmedabad, Jun 7: Emphasising the distinction between traditional yoga and competitive yogasana, Dr. Jaydeep Arya, General Secretary of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat, said that Yogasana is rapidly emerging as a global competitive sport and is on a path towards inclusion in major international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and eventually the Olympics.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the 1st World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Dr. Arya said that while yoga is a spiritual journey aimed at self-realisation and wellness, yogasana focuses on fitness, endurance, flexibility and athletic excellence.

“Yoga is a journey to meet the inner self and attain spiritual growth, whereas Yogasana is a competitive sport. Fitness, endurance and flexibility form the foundation of Yogasana. Without these attributes, an athlete cannot excel in the discipline,” he said.

Dr. Arya noted that the inaugural World Yogasana Championship has helped establish a clear distinction between yoga as a holistic practice and yogasana as a sporting discipline. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for promoting yogasana on the global stage and transforming it into a competitive sport.

He expressed confidence that Yogasana would soon become part of international multi-sport events. “We have already secured a place in the Commonwealth Games movement and are actively pursuing our Olympic journey. This is a major achievement for India as an indigenous discipline moves towards international sporting recognition,” he said.

Highlighting the challenges faced in organising the championship, Dr. Arya said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, airport closures, rising airfares and health concerns in certain African nations created significant hurdles. Despite these challenges, nearly 500 participants from various countries attended the championship.

“Even with travel costs increasing two to three times due to regional conflicts and disruptions, athletes remained committed to Yogasana and travelled to Ahmedabad. Their dedication has made this championship a success,” he said.

Dr. Arya also acknowledged the presence and support of Yoga Baba Ramdev, saying his participation sent a strong message that yogic traditions support the transition of yoga practices from ashrams to sporting arenas.

Addressing concerns that yoga is traditionally viewed as an activity for older generations, Dr. Arya said the perception is changing rapidly. He pointed out that the National Education Policy (NEP) is encouraging the integration of yoga and yogasana into educational institutions.

As Chairman of the Haryana Yoga Commission, he revealed that Haryana has already incorporated yoga and yogasana into its education curriculum, making it one of the first states in the country to do so. He further stated that CBSE and ICSE boards have introduced yoga and yogasana as elective and skill-based subjects, while several other educational boards are joining the movement.

“We are creating an educational ecosystem where yoga and yogasana become part of students’ development and skill-building process,” he said.

Speaking about global expansion, Dr. Arya said Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana are currently active in more than 700 districts across India and are training participants in over 100 countries through online platforms and distance learning methods.

“COVID-19 taught us the power of digital education. Through online training platforms and virtual coaching, we have been able to reach athletes across the world. Today, more than 100 countries are receiving training in yogasana,” he said.

He revealed that World Yogasana plans to expand its outreach to over 50 additional countries in the coming months through collaborations with educational institutions and governments. Mauritius has already incorporated yogasana into its curriculum and is set to host the next World Yogasana Championship in 2028.

To strengthen international participation, World Yogasana is deploying coaches worldwide, training athletes, coaches, technical officials and administrators in all aspects of the sport, including judging systems, digital scoring and event management.

Dr. Arya stressed that yogasana is not only a sport in itself but also a valuable tool for enhancing performance in other sports. Referring to Olympic medallists and elite athletes, he said yoga and pranayama help improve concentration, mental stability and overall sporting excellence.

He highlighted that several countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal, have already officially recognised yogasana as a sport, while India remains a key driver of its international growth.

According to Dr. Arya, India currently has more than 10 lakh yogasana athletes, supported by over 2,000 trained coaches and thousands of yoga academies and studios across the country. Major institutions, including NIS Patiala, Patanjali University and sports universities, are producing trained yogasana professionals every year.

Looking ahead, he envisioned a future where yogasana would rival the popularity of mainstream sports. “The enthusiasm among young athletes is growing rapidly. Yogasana is becoming a platform for fitness, discipline and professional opportunities. The athletes of today will become coaches, mentors and global ambassadors of yogasana tomorrow,” he said.

Dr. Arya reiterated the philosophy guiding the global yogasana movement: “We are not competing against other countries. We are working together to make the world healthier and better. Our guiding principle remains ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the world is one family.