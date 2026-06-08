Air raid sirens blast across Israel after fresh missile barrage threatens Trump’s peace deal

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Israel, June 8 : Air raid sirens resonated across central and southern Israel after Iran launched a fresh missile barrage towards Israeli territory, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

The latest projectile bombardment materialised just hours after the Israeli military executed a series of overnight airstrikes deep inside Iran, pushing the regional theatre into a sharp, immediate cycle of escalation.

Confirming the unfolding cross-border strike via a statement on social media platform X, the Israeli Air Force noted that the state’s advanced aerial defence networks were actively engaging the incoming threats.

“The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. The defence systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israeli Air Force stated.

Amidst the incoming salvo, Israel’s domestic defence apparatus swiftly mobilised emergency broadcast protocols to notify civilian populations in high-risk zones.”In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas,” the military statement added, underscoring the critical necessity of adhering to public safety measures.

“The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives–they save lives.”Operational updates released concurrently by the main Israel Defence Forces (IDF) digital communications desk reiterated the emergency instructions, ordering millions of residents to seek immediate safety.

“One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,” the IDF statement detailed.

The immediate real-world impact of the ballistic bombardment was confirmed by top diplomatic officials on the ground, who were forced to seek cover alongside Israeli civilians.

Taking to social media from an emergency bunker, the United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, detailed the intense kinetic activity taking place in the skies overhead.”In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception,” Ambassador Huckabee posted on X.

Highlighting the deep diplomatic and security frustrations surrounding the persistent multi-front hostilities, the US envoy added, “Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime.”This rapid, day-on-day deterioration of the security environment occurred precisely as earlier diplomatic efforts completely collapsed, following a trajectory where the fragile West Asian ceasefire had already faltered early Monday after Iran struck Israel for the first time since the April 8 truce, drawing sharp retaliatory strikes from the Jewish state as loud detonations resonated across central and western parts of Iran.

The sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28.

This kinetic escalation severely threatens to derail US President Donald Trump’s last-ditch efforts to establish an off-ramp by negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Tehran.Trump, who had been actively pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise maximum military restraint, recently affirmed his supreme authority over the ongoing international mediation, stating that he “calls the shots” and indicating that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept the negotiated terms to stop the conflict.

The US President had previously expressed strong optimism regarding the diplomatic channel, claiming Washington was “very close” to finalising a peace pact with Iran, while simultaneously urging Netanyahu to avoid any counter-escalation that could break the process.

Detailing his concerns, Trump warned that a continuous cycle of retaliation would trap the region in a perpetual state of violence. “If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years,” Trump stated in an interview.

Expressing an urgent desire to halt further kinetic exchanges, the US President added, “Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.”The foundational breakdown of the truce infrastructure had visualised itself the prior evening when Tehran initialised its first projectile barrage in direct retaliation for intense Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah’s command centres in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which proceeded despite specific calls from Washington to avoid regional escalation.

Following that initial exchange, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued an explicit warning designed to deter further countermeasures, threatening that “should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region,” specifically pointing to prospective operations stretching across Lebanon, the Iranian coast, and maritime assets navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to that specific warning and the subsequent impacts across central and western Iranian hubs like Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran, the regional direct confrontation caused immediate security ripples across neighbouring territories, drawing a fierce warning from the Iraqi Shiite militia Kata’ib Hezbollah.

The group published a short declaration on its official website, warning that “if America intervenes in the confrontation, we will target its bases and interests in Iraq and the region.”

The expanding regional volatility materialised precisely as Trump was utilising multiple media channels to urge both state actors to de-escalate. Speaking to Fox News, the US President expressed immense frustration over the timing of the strikes, noting that diplomatic breakthroughs were imminent.

“We’re very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place,” Trump told Fox News, before directly addressing the leadership in Tehran: “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.”

According to Axios, Trump held an immediate phone call with Netanyahu shortly after the initial Iranian salvo in a direct bid to prevent a broader multi-front war from collapsing the talks.

Trump publicly minimised the tactical impact of the initial barrage to reduce the political pressure on Israel to retaliate, telling Axios, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate.”

While talking to the Financial Times, Trump reiterated that Netanyahu would lack the political leverage to block a broader bilateral agreement between Washington and Tehran, confidently asserting, “He won’t have any choice.” (ANI)