National

Himachal Pradesh: 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba

ByRK NEWS

Jun 5, 2026

Chamba , June 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, reported the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake had hit the district at 10:37 pm.

Sharing the details on its website, the NCS said, “M: 5.0 – Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Origin Time: 2026-06-05 22:04:36 IST, Latitude: 32.274, Longitude: 76.423, Magnitude: 5.0, Depth: 5km.”

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake also struck the Mangan district in Sikkim at 4:07 PM today.

In a post on X, NCS said “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 05/06/2026 16:07:41 IST, Lat: 27.558 N, Long: 88.563 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mangan District, Sikkim.”

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, earthquake depth range of 0 – 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 – 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 – 700 km deep. In general, the term “deep-focus earthquakes” is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states. (ANI)

By RK NEWS

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