Politics

223 Sports persons Selected for Government Jobs Under J&K Sports Quota : Satish Sharma

ByRK NEWS

Jun 10, 2026

SRINAGAR, June 10: In a historic move for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the J&Kgovernment has announced the selection of 223 sportspersons for government jobs forgazetted and non-gazetted posts under the sports quota.Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, congratulated the selected athletesand called this achievement a massive milestone.

He announced that Chief Minister OmarAbdullah will soon formally hand over the official appointment orders to the candidates.Notably, the sportspersons slated to be appointed include Olympians such as Chain Singhand those who have represented the country and J&K in other International and Nationalchampionships.

These sportspersons pertain to a diverse array of sports, including Shooting,Kayaking & Canoeing, Taekwondo, Gymnastics, Chess, Weightlifting, Cycling, Skiing,among others.Minister Sharma thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his support in making thisrecruitment process smooth and successful.

He emphasised that this step proves thegovernment’s strong commitment to rewarding excellence in sports and creating meaningfuljob opportunities for young achievers.The government is actively working to build better support systems for local athletes.

The goal is to connect the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with national and international sportsplatforms, proving that sports can be a highly successful, full-time professional career ratherthan just a hobby.Urging students and young people across the region to stay inspired, the Minister highlightedthat sports play a vital role in character-building and nation-building.

He hoped that thehistoric success of these 223 athletes would inspire young minds across Jammu andKashmir to practise hard, pursue their passions, and excel on the field.

By RK NEWS

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