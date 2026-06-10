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Black bears captured in Kulgam village, one released into wild

ByRK NEWS

Jun 10, 2026

Kulgam, Jun 10 : The Wildlife Department on Wednesday said it captured two black bears from Nagam village in the Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

An official told that both bears were trapped from the same location in Nagam village following reports of their movement in the area.

He said one of the bears was later released into a wildlife sanctuary after completion of the necessary procedures, while the other bear is currently under observation.“The second bear will also be released into a suitable habitat shortly,” he said.—(KNO)

By RK NEWS

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