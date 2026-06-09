Dr Farooq Seeks Reopening of Naranag

Bats for revival of eco friendly tourism activities

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 09: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Tuesday called for reopening Naranag in Ganderbal for tourism activities saying that the continued closure of the tourist destination has severely impacted the local economy and livelihoods of people dependent on tourism.

Dr. Farooq made these remarks while interacting with local residents during his visit to Naranag.

The people apprised him that the prolonged closure of the tourist spot in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy has brought economic activity in the area to a standstill. Dr Farooq was accompanied by MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi, MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali.

The people informed Dr Farooq that Naranag has long been a popular destination for trekkers and tourists and serves as a base camp for trekking expeditions to the upper reaches of the region. The closure, they said, has adversely affected pony operators, transporters, small shopkeepers, and others whose livelihoods are directly linked to tourism.

Expressing concern over their plight, Dr. Farooq assured the locals that the Omar Abdullah-led government is actively working towards reopening the remaining tourist destinations that continue to remain closed.

He further assured them that he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities and raise it at all appropriate forums to facilitate the early restoration of tourism activities in the area.