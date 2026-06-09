Dr Farooq Pays Obeisance at Baba Nagri Urs

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 09: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Kiyanwi (RA) at Baba Nagri, Wangat, Kangan.

On the occasion, Dr. Farooq prayed for lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the entire country. He said that Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Kiyanwi (RA) occupies a distinguished place in the spiritual and cultural history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Farooq was received at the revered shrine by Hon’ble MP Anantnag Mian Altaf Ahmed and MLA Kanagan Mian Mehar Ali.

Highlighting the saint’s enduring legacy, Dr. Farooq said that his teachings of compassion, religious tolerance, humility, brotherhood, and devotion to Almighty Allah continue to inspire people and guide them towards the path of righteousness, harmony and social cohesion.

Dr. Farooq was accompanied by MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi and Publicity Secretary Mir Ghulam Mohammad Saqi.