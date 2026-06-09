Politics

Dr Farooq Pays Obeisance at Baba Nagri Urs

ByRK NEWS

Jun 9, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 09: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Kiyanwi (RA) at Baba Nagri, Wangat, Kangan.

On the occasion, Dr. Farooq prayed for lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the entire country. He said that Hazrat Baba Nizam-Ud-Din Kiyanwi (RA) occupies a distinguished place in the spiritual and cultural history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Farooq was received at the revered shrine by Hon’ble MP Anantnag Mian Altaf Ahmed and MLA Kanagan Mian Mehar Ali.

Highlighting the saint’s enduring legacy, Dr. Farooq said that his teachings of compassion, religious tolerance, humility, brotherhood, and devotion to Almighty Allah continue to inspire people and guide them towards the path of righteousness, harmony and social cohesion.

Dr. Farooq was accompanied by MLA Pampore Hasnain Masoodi and Publicity Secretary Mir Ghulam Mohammad Saqi.

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Politics

Dr Farooq Seeks Reopening of Naranag

Jun 9, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

Ensure Hassle-Free Muharram Arrangements: Dy CM

Jun 9, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Holds Public Darbar in Pulwama

Jun 9, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Kashmir

Govt Begins DPR for Sumbal-Bandipora-Gurez Highway

June 9, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

Dr Farooq Seeks Reopening of Naranag

June 9, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

Dr Farooq Pays Obeisance at Baba Nagri Urs

June 9, 2026 RK NEWS
Politics

Ensure Hassle-Free Muharram Arrangements: Dy CM

June 9, 2026 RK NEWS