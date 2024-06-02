11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal

An 11-year-old boy drowned to death in an irrigation canal in Thune area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy slipped into the irrigation canal, following which a rescue operation was launched.

He said that the boy was later retrieved and shifted to SDH Kangan, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Asif Ahmad Thekray , son of Mumtaz Ahmad Thekray of Thune Kangan—(KNO)