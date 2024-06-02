Breaking

11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

An 11-year-old boy drowned to death in an irrigation canal in Thune area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy slipped into the irrigation canal, following which a rescue operation was launched.

He said that the boy was later retrieved and shifted to SDH Kangan, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Asif Ahmad Thekray , son of Mumtaz Ahmad Thekray of Thune Kangan—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer

PDP Opting Out of INDIA Bloc Not True: Mehbooba Mufti

Wildlife official injured in bear attack in Kulgam

I won’t be bowling early in T20 WC 2024: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh

PM Modi to hold seven meetings today, set to review agenda for new Govt’s 100-day program

Share This Article
Previous Article PDP Opting Out of INDIA Bloc Not True: Mehbooba Mufti
Next Article All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from Court
Breaking
Counting of votes to begin from 8 am on June 4; EC issues handbook to poll officials
Developing Story
Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year 2023 award
Breaking
Exit Polls: BJP set to sweep with 315 seats; NDA to cross 371
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.