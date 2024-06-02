All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa said that all arrangements are in place for the counting process as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), he said that a three-tier security system has been established to ensure that only authorized persons are allowed entry into the counting venue.

Sherpa said that the SSP Baramulla has developed a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety at the counting centers from all angles. The designated counting center premises will only allow entry to candidates, their election agents, and agents listed on the requisite forms.

He further said that the counting process will take place at the Government Degree College Baramulla, which will be closed for the day. To minimize inconvenience, schools around the counting venue, especially those along the highway, will also be closed.

The counting process will begin at 7:30 AM with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting 30 minutes later, and will continue until all votes are counted.

Sherpa thanked the people of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency for their high voter turnout, saying it is the voter who is the main stakeholder of elections.(KNS)