Breaking

All Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Baramulla: Returning Officer

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, Minga Sherpa said that all arrangements are in place for the counting process as per Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), he said that a three-tier security system has been established to ensure that only authorized persons are allowed entry into the counting venue.

Sherpa said that the SSP Baramulla has developed a comprehensive security plan to ensure safety at the counting centers from all angles. The designated counting center premises will only allow entry to candidates, their election agents, and agents listed on the requisite forms.

He further said that the counting process will take place at the Government Degree College Baramulla, which will be closed for the day. To minimize inconvenience, schools around the counting venue, especially those along the highway, will also be closed.

The counting process will begin at 7:30 AM with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting 30 minutes later, and will continue until all votes are counted.

Sherpa thanked the people of Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency for their high voter turnout, saying it is the voter who is the main stakeholder of elections.(KNS)

 

You Might Also Like

11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal

PDP Opting Out of INDIA Bloc Not True: Mehbooba Mufti

Wildlife official injured in bear attack in Kulgam

I won’t be bowling early in T20 WC 2024: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh

PM Modi to hold seven meetings today, set to review agenda for new Govt’s 100-day program

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 11-year-old boy drowns to death in Ganderbal
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from Court
Breaking
Counting of votes to begin from 8 am on June 4; EC issues handbook to poll officials
Developing Story
Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year 2023 award
Breaking
Exit Polls: BJP set to sweep with 315 seats; NDA to cross 371
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.