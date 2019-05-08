Healthy Ramadan

May 08, 2019 |

With the beginning of the month of Ramadan, vendors are out with fruits and delicacies in Kashmir, the most sellable articles in the month. Meanwhile, authorities have also performed the ritual of checking markets and sale of different food consumables at approved government rates. The administration has also taken stock of the essentials in the valley. However, the biggest irritant on the occasion or during any celebrated festival in the state is the quality and hygienic preparation of the consumables. Despite clear guidelines, vegetable and fruit vendors continue to sell uncovered food articles across the valley. Now is also the time of the year when several infectious diseases spread due to contaminated food and water. To ensure safe and healthy month of Ramadan, more attention needs to be paid on the selling of quality and hygienic food. Besides the sale of uncovered fruits and vegetables, the vendors also have been flouting norms while packaging the food articles. While some vendors make ample use of newsprint, others could be seen using the banned material polythene. The newsprint is quite harmful since the ink and its chemicals often contaminate the food that is packed inside. In the absence of monitoring, most of these activities go unpunished. Another concern flagged by health care experts is the adulteration of common foods and their ingredients, most of which are hardly noticed. In recent past, ration supply was seized, which was being repackaged and sold under a fake brand. Food adulteration be that milk and dairy products or adulteration of some dozen common spices – it has been a chronic problem in the state where resources are limited to monitor and regulate the quality of the food articles and other consumables. The icing on the cake, the festivities are also marked with profiteering and hoarding of articles as their demand rises. Contaminated bottled water, uncovered food, stale stocks of food items and packed food, contaminated milk and adulterated spices should not go unnoticed not only during the month of Ramadan but throughout the year. Unfortunately, the worst sufferers of contaminated food are children who are always at high risk to food borne diseases. Infections are more common in children due to consumption of unsafe food as their immune system is not strong enough to fight the bugs. People should not buy from vendors or shops who sell uncovered food articles or who wrap and package them in materials that are hazardous to health. The onus lies on both the authorities and the people.