Drug peddling

March 26, 2019

The state police has been very regular about two daily updates – road accidents and nabbing the drug peddlers. There is hardly any day in the week when the police don’t arrest drug peddlers. From contrabands including banned prescriptions drugs and sedatives to cannabis and poppy straw – the police seize all. The number of police reports about nabbing drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir ought to be alarming, after all if these are the culprits who are booked what about those who don’t get caught. It could mean that large quantities of drugs are continuously being supplied and smuggled in different parts of the state, including Kashmir valley. What is surprising though is that no major rackets have been busted so far. Mostly it is few peddlers that are apprehended. Going by the past record, J&K Police last year said that it has arrested 1213 persons in connection with its anti-drug drives and registered 888 cases against drug peddlers in 2017. The police also seized over 16,000 kgs of narcotics during that period, which was massive on any account. In the neighboring state Punjab, one of the challenges for political leadership and the police has been curbing the drug menace whose tentacles have been spread deep and far there. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, if the police reports are counted, is akin to the situation in Punjab where large number of peddlers and smugglers are arrested by the police throughout the year. After it is established that the state is on the verge of a catastrophe, next comes the question as how to tackle it. There are many ambiguities over war on drugs in the state. A section of people blame enforcement agencies who fail in destroying the banned material or stop the production. There are allegations and question marks on what happens to the seized drugs, as most of it remains away from the public view. The state police has the responsibility to share some information in this regard and clear the confusion. Although people in some areas feel they are safe and outside the dangerous web, but it is mistake to ignore the warnings. No matter where the peddlers are mostly caught or the produce comes from, as long as it happens in one small area of the state it threatens the entire state. Strict laws regarding the illegal trade and possession of banned drugs besides vigilant enforcement agencies can only offer alleviation.